St. Peter’s 67, Monmouth (NJ) 62

MONMOUTH (NJ) (10-4)

Miller 3-9 4-7 10, Rutty 1-3 1-2 3, McClary 3-6 0-0 6, Papas 4-9 5-6 16, Reynolds 3-14 5-6 11, Chaput 0-1 0-1 0, Foster 4-4 2-2 10, Ruth 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Vuga 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 17-24 62.

ST. PETER’S (4-6)

Diahame 3-3 0-0 6, H.Drame 3-6 3-6 9, Ndefo 3-11 6-8 12, Murray 2-8 0-0 4, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, F.Drame 1-2 2-4 5, Banks 3-8 5-5 13, Dasher 1-5 0-0 3, Lee 1-10 4-6 7, Edert 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 20-61 20-29 67.

Halftime_St. Peter’s 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 3-13 (Papas 3-8, Miller 0-1, Vuga 0-1, Reynolds 0-3), St. Peter’s 7-20 (Banks 2-3, Edert 2-5, F.Drame 1-1, Dasher 1-3, Lee 1-4, Murray 0-4). Fouled Out_Rutty. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 33 (Rutty 7), St. Peter’s 38 (Ndefo, F.Drame 8). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 11 (McClary 3), St. Peter’s 9 (Ndefo 3). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 23, St. Peter’s 22. A_483 (3,200).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.