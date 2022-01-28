St. Peter’s 77, Manhattan 51

MANHATTAN (10-7)

Diallo 3-7 4-5 10, Roberts 1-3 0-0 2, Buchanan 2-7 3-4 7, Nelson 4-7 2-2 11, Perez 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 5-10 0-0 10, Brennen 0-4 0-0 0, Stewart 1-5 2-3 5, R.Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 11-14 51.

ST. PETER’S (9-7)

Diahame 0-2 0-0 0, H.Drame 1-3 0-0 2, Ndefo 4-7 0-0 9, Banks 4-10 0-0 9, Lee 2-5 0-0 5, Dasher 4-5 0-0 9, F.Drame 2-4 1-2 6, Murray 6-9 1-2 14, Rupert 5-7 3-3 13, Edert 2-4 4-4 10, Silvera 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 9-11 77.

Halftime_St. Peter’s 45-26. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 2-12 (Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-4, Buchanan 0-1, Diallo 0-1, R.Reid 0-1, Brennen 0-3), St. Peter’s 8-21 (Edert 2-3, F.Drame 1-1, Dasher 1-2, Ndefo 1-2, Lee 1-4, Murray 1-4, Banks 1-5). Rebounds_Manhattan 19 (Diallo, Buchanan 5), St. Peter’s 31 (F.Drame 7). Assists_Manhattan 5 (Diallo, R.Reid 2), St. Peter’s 17 (Ndefo 3). Total Fouls_Manhattan 11, St. Peter’s 17. A_510 (3,200).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.