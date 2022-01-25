St. Thomas visits North Dakota State following Miller’s 24-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-10, 2-4 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (12-7, 4-3 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the North Dakota State Bison after Riley Miller scored 24 points in St. Thomas’ 90-79 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison have gone 7-2 in home games. North Dakota State has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

The Tommies are 2-4 in conference matchups. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit with 14.4 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 3.5.

The Bison and Tommies meet Tuesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rocky Kreuser is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bison. Sam Griesel is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Nelson is averaging 16.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Tommies. Miller is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 24.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

