Stanford 62, Washington St. 57

STANFORD (10-4)

Delaire 4-7 5-7 14, Ingram 1-6 2-3 4, Jones 6-11 1-2 16, Keefe 4-4 0-1 8, O’Connell 1-4 0-1 2, Angel 6-11 2-2 16, Silva 0-1 0-1 0, Taitz 0-3 0-0 0, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 10-17 62.

WASHINGTON ST. (9-7)

Gueye 8-13 0-2 16, Abogidi 1-2 0-0 2, Bamba 3-7 2-3 8, Flowers 4-9 0-0 12, Williams 2-9 2-5 6, Roberts 4-10 0-0 10, Jakimovski 0-3 0-0 0, Koulibaly 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 23-57 4-10 57.

Halftime_Washington St. 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 6-19 (Jones 3-7, Angel 2-4, Delaire 1-1, Murrell 0-1, O’Connell 0-1, Taitz 0-2, Ingram 0-3), Washington St. 7-26 (Flowers 4-8, Roberts 2-6, Koulibaly 1-2, Abogidi 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Bamba 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Stanford 32 (Keefe 6), Washington St. 29 (Gueye 11). Assists_Stanford 13 (O’Connell 4), Washington St. 10 (Williams, Roberts 4). Total Fouls_Stanford 17, Washington St. 16. A_2,612 (11,671).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.