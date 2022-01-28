Stanford 64, Southern Cal 61

STANFORD (12-6)

Delaire 6-15 0-0 14, Ingram 4-10 2-2 12, Jones 3-5 2-3 10, Keefe 2-2 0-0 4, O’Connell 3-7 0-0 8, Angel 3-7 2-2 8, Silva 2-5 0-0 5, Raynaud 0-2 0-0 0, Murrell 0-1 3-4 3, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 9-11 64.

SOUTHERN CAL (17-3)

Agbonkpolo 4-8 0-0 9, Goodwin 2-4 0-0 4, Mobley 3-8 2-3 9, Ellis 4-6 0-0 11, Peterson 4-11 3-3 14, Dixon-Waters 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, White 1-3 3-4 5, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Coulibaly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 8-10 61.

Halftime_Southern Cal 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 9-21 (O’Connell 2-2, Delaire 2-3, Jones 2-3, Ingram 2-6, Silva 1-1, Murrell 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Angel 0-4), Southern Cal 9-21 (Peterson 3-3, Ellis 3-4, Agbonkpolo 1-3, Dixon-Waters 1-3, Mobley 1-4, Johnson 0-2, White 0-2). Rebounds_Stanford 26 (Keefe 6), Southern Cal 27 (Mobley, Peterson 7). Assists_Stanford 16 (Ingram 5), Southern Cal 17 (Mobley 9). Total Fouls_Stanford 13, Southern Cal 14. A_4,148 (10,258).

