Stanford 75, Southern Cal 69

SOUTHERN CAL (13-0)

Agbonkpolo 3-8 3-4 9, Goodwin 5-8 1-2 11, Mobley 3-5 7-9 16, Ellis 4-11 4-6 14, Peterson 1-3 3-6 6, Anderson 2-6 0-1 4, Morgan 3-5 1-2 7, Dixon-Waters 0-1 2-2 2, White 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 21-32 69.

STANFORD (8-4)

Delaire 1-6 4-7 6, Ingram 6-11 6-7 21, Jones 8-15 2-2 21, Keefe 3-5 2-3 8, O’Connell 1-5 1-2 3, Taitz 2-6 0-0 6, Silva 1-3 0-0 2, Angel 3-6 0-0 8, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-21 75.

Halftime_Southern Cal 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 6-21 (Mobley 3-4, Ellis 2-5, Peterson 1-3, Dixon-Waters 0-1, White 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Agbonkpolo 0-5), Stanford 10-24 (Ingram 3-5, Jones 3-8, Angel 2-4, Taitz 2-4, Delaire 0-1, O’Connell 0-1, Silva 0-1). Rebounds_Southern Cal 32 (Mobley 7), Stanford 30 (Ingram 10). Assists_Southern Cal 12 (Mobley 5), Stanford 16 (O’Connell 7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 19, Stanford 24.

