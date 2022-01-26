Stefanovic leads No. 6 Purdue against Iowa after 22-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Purdue takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes after Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points in Purdue’s 80-60 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-1 in home games. Iowa is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Boilermakers are 5-3 in Big Ten play. Purdue is fourth in college basketball scoring 84.7 points per game while shooting 50.1%.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the last meeting 77-70 on Dec. 4. Jaden Ivey scored 19 points to help lead the Boilermakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keegan Murray is shooting 57.3% and averaging 22.8 points for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Stefanovic is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Boilermakers. Ivey is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

