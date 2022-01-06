Stephen F. Austin 64, Abilene Christian 58

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (9-4)

Kensmil 5-6 2-4 13, Solomon 3-4 2-2 8, Hawkins 3-6 2-2 10, Jossell 3-8 2-2 11, Kachelries 2-6 1-4 6, Hall 2-4 1-2 5, Jackson-Posey 3-7 0-0 9, Aku 0-0 0-0 0, Antwi-Boasiako 0-0 0-0 0, Willis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-43 10-16 64.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (11-3)

Simmons 1-7 2-2 4, Steele 2-6 0-0 5, Mason 4-8 3-3 12, Miller 3-5 3-4 9, Morris 5-11 2-3 12, Daniels 1-7 2-2 4, Cameron 3-5 0-0 6, Allen 0-4 2-4 2, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Cadeaux de Dieu 0-0 0-0 0, Gai 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 14-18 58.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 10-22 (Jackson-Posey 3-5, Jossell 3-7, Hawkins 2-4, Kensmil 1-1, Kachelries 1-4, Willis 0-1), Abilene Christian 2-17 (Mason 1-3, Steele 1-4, Allen 0-1, Cameron 0-1, Daniels 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Morris 0-2, Simmons 0-4). Fouled Out_Simmons. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 34 (Kensmil 7), Abilene Christian 21 (Simmons, Morris 5). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 15 (Kachelries 4), Abilene Christian 11 (Simmons, Cameron 3). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 21, Abilene Christian 20. A_807 (1,000).

