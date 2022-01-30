Stephen F. Austin 81, Cal Baptist 77

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (13-8)

Kensmil 14-19 9-9 37, Solomon 6-9 0-0 12, Hawkins 1-6 3-4 5, Jossell 0-3 2-2 2, Kachelries 4-7 1-1 10, Hall 4-12 0-1 8, Jackson-Posey 1-2 1-2 4, Antwi-Boasiako 0-2 2-2 2, Willis 0-0 1-2 1, Aku 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 19-23 81.

CAL BAPTIST (12-9)

Akin 0-2 4-4 4, Tr.Armstrong 3-14 8-10 16, Nottage 3-9 0-0 8, Rowell 2-4 8-9 13, Thomas 4-5 0-0 9, Hunter 6-9 4-6 18, Stone 1-2 1-2 3, Campbell 1-2 0-0 2, Sawyer 1-2 2-2 4, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Dybala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 27-33 77.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 2-7 (Jackson-Posey 1-1, Kachelries 1-3, Hawkins 0-1, Jossell 0-2), Cal Baptist 8-24 (Hunter 2-4, Nottage 2-6, Tr.Armstrong 2-9, Thomas 1-1, Rowell 1-3, Sawyer 0-1). Fouled Out_Hawkins, Stone. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 33 (Hall 12), Cal Baptist 28 (Nottage, Thomas, Stone 5). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 18 (Jackson-Posey 6), Cal Baptist 14 (Thomas 3). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 26, Cal Baptist 21. A_4,311 (6,000).

