Stephen F. Austin 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 75

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (5-11)

M.Nelson 1-4 2-2 5, Adewunmi 1-8 3-4 5, X.Johnson 5-11 5-6 19, Simmons 3-6 2-2 10, J.Johnson 7-16 6-8 20, R.Nelson 1-3 2-2 4, Q.Johnson 4-5 0-0 9, Butters 0-0 1-3 1, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 21-27 75.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (10-5)

Kensmil 1-8 4-7 6, Solomon 6-8 1-1 14, Hawkins 0-6 0-0 0, Jossell 2-10 5-6 11, Kachelries 6-11 1-3 13, Hall 7-9 4-5 18, Jackson-Posey 6-9 1-2 16, Antwi-Boasiako 0-0 3-4 3, Willis 1-1 2-2 5, Aku 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 21-30 86.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 47-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 8-22 (X.Johnson 4-9, Simmons 2-4, Q.Johnson 1-2, M.Nelson 1-2, J.Johnson 0-1, Adewunmi 0-4), Stephen F. Austin 7-24 (Jackson-Posey 3-5, Jossell 2-10, Solomon 1-1, Willis 1-1, Kachelries 0-3, Hawkins 0-4). Fouled Out_Q.Johnson, Kensmil, Solomon. Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 36 (Adewunmi 9), Stephen F. Austin 32 (Hall 9). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 9 (Adewunmi 4), Stephen F. Austin 14 (Jossell 5). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 22, Stephen F. Austin 25. A_1,709 (7,203).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.