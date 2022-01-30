Trending:
Stephen F. Austin defeats California Baptist 81-77

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 12:36 am
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had a career-high 37 points as Stephen F. Austin edged past California Baptist 81-77 on Saturday night.

Calvin Solomon had 12 points and three blocks for Stephen F. Austin (13-8, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). David Kachelries added 10 points. Sadaidriene Hall had 12 rebounds.

Chance Hunter had 18 points for the Lancers (12-9, 2-6). Tre Armstrong added 16 points. Ty Rowell had 13 points. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

