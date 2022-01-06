On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Stephen F. Austin tops Abilene Christian 64-58

The Associated Press
January 6, 2022 11:03 pm
< a min read
      

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 13 points and seven rebounds as Stephen F. Austin defeated Abilene Christian 64-58 on Thursday night.

Latrell Jossell scored 11 points and Nigel Hawkins 10 for Stephen F. Austin (9-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Coryon Mason had 12 points for the Wildcats (11-3, 2-1), whose 11-game win streak ended. Mahki Morris added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

