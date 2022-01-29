Stetson 113, E. Kentucky 95

E. KENTUCKY (10-12)

Balogun 0-0 2-4 2, Moreno 9-18 0-0 21, Cruickshank 4-10 0-0 12, Lewis 3-10 1-2 9, Robb 5-10 0-0 12, Brown 7-15 3-4 21, Williams 4-7 0-0 10, Wardy 4-4 0-0 8, Minter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-74 6-10 95.

STETSON (9-12)

Smith 4-7 2-2 12, Tumblin 5-6 0-0 12, Johnston 7-13 0-0 19, Jones 10-13 4-5 25, Swenson 3-6 2-2 8, Valdez 3-4 0-0 6, Panzo 7-8 0-0 20, Diawara 4-7 1-3 9, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-64 11-14 113.

Halftime_Stetson 53-37. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 17-40 (Brown 4-8, Cruickshank 4-9, Moreno 3-7, Williams 2-3, Lewis 2-6, Robb 2-7), Stetson 16-26 (Panzo 6-7, Johnston 5-10, Smith 2-3, Tumblin 2-3, Jones 1-3). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 21 (Moreno 7), Stetson 35 (Jones 9). Assists_E. Kentucky 19 (Brown 6), Stetson 29 (Valdez 12). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 16, Stetson 10.

