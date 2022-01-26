Trending:
Stetson plays Bellarmine in conference showdown

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Bellarmine Knights (11-9, 5-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (8-11, 2-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on Bellarmine in a matchup of ASUN teams.

The Hatters are 5-5 in home games. Stetson is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 5-1 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Rob Perry is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Dylan Penn is averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

