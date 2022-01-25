Stevenson leads South Carolina against Vanderbilt after 20-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-8, 2-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-7, 2-4 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Erik Stevenson scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 83-66 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are 8-2 on their home court. South Carolina ranks second in the SEC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Wildens Leveque averaging 2.5.

The Commodores have gone 2-4 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt scores 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Gamecocks won the last meeting 72-70 on Jan. 8. James Reese scored 13 points points to help lead the Gamecocks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is averaging 11.3 points for the Gamecocks. Devin Carter is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 18.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

