Stone helps Robert Morris hold off Green Bay, wins 62-60

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:25 pm
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Stone hit a pair of free throws with 24 seconds left to allow Robert Morris to hold off visiting Green Bay, 62-60 on Saturday night.

Michael Green III led the Colonials (5-16, 3-9 Horizon) with a season-high 21 points and Enoch Cheeks posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Stone added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Cade Meyer led the Phoenix (4-16, 3-8) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Kamari McGee had 15 points and Japannah Kellogg III added 11.

Robert Morris now has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

