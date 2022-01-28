Stony Brook 76, New Hampshire 69

STONY BROOK (13-7)

Policelli 2-3 2-2 7, Greene 1-6 4-4 6, Jenkins 8-12 4-4 23, Rodriguez 3-5 0-0 8, Stephenson-Moore 5-8 2-2 16, A.Roberts 3-10 7-8 14, Habwe 1-3 0-0 2, Sayles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 19-20 76.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (8-8)

Guadarrama 9-15 2-3 22, Martinez 3-10 0-0 6, Foster 2-5 0-0 6, Johnson 5-10 3-3 13, Tchoukuiengo 4-8 0-0 10, Mattos 3-5 2-2 8, Murphy 1-5 2-4 4, Lester 0-0 0-0 0, Willeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 9-12 69.

Halftime_Stony Brook 40-24. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 11-27 (Stephenson-Moore 4-7, Jenkins 3-6, Rodriguez 2-3, Policelli 1-1, A.Roberts 1-5, Habwe 0-1, Greene 0-4), New Hampshire 6-21 (Guadarrama 2-4, Tchoukuiengo 2-4, Foster 2-5, Murphy 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Martinez 0-3). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Stony Brook 19 (Greene, Stephenson-Moore, Habwe 4), New Hampshire 35 (Martinez, Tchoukuiengo 8). Assists_Stony Brook 9 (Jenkins 6), New Hampshire 12 (Martinez, Tchoukuiengo 3). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 14, New Hampshire 20. A_421 (3,000).

