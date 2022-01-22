On Air: Encounter
Stony Brook 86, Albany (NY) 75

January 22, 2022 9:19 pm
STONY BROOK (12-6)

Policelli 5-10 0-0 12, Greene 5-8 2-2 14, Jenkins 6-9 2-2 16, Rodriguez 3-6 2-2 9, Stephenson-Moore 1-3 4-4 7, A.Roberts 7-12 2-2 18, Sayles 2-4 6-9 10. Totals 29-52 18-21 86.

ALBANY (NY) (7-11)

Doles 3-9 2-2 8, Newman 2-2 2-2 6, Cerruti 7-14 1-1 15, Champion 4-8 2-2 11, Horton 7-17 1-4 18, Hutcheson 2-5 0-0 4, Neely 2-4 1-1 5, Reddish 2-4 0-0 6, Little 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 30-67 9-12 75.

Halftime_Stony Brook 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 10-21 (Jenkins 2-2, Greene 2-3, A.Roberts 2-4, Policelli 2-6, Stephenson-Moore 1-2, Rodriguez 1-4), Albany (NY) 6-22 (Horton 3-5, Reddish 2-3, Champion 1-2, Neely 0-1, Hutcheson 0-2, Little 0-2, Cerruti 0-3, Doles 0-4). Rebounds_Stony Brook 25 (Greene 8), Albany (NY) 28 (Cerruti, Neely 5). Assists_Stony Brook 12 (Jenkins 4), Albany (NY) 12 (Horton 5). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 14, Albany (NY) 21. A_2,389 (4,538).

