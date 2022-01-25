Stony Brook hosts Vermont after Shungu’s 24-point showing

Vermont Catamounts (12-4, 5-0 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (12-6, 4-1 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on the Stony Brook Seawolves after Ben Shungu scored 24 points in Vermont’s 82-72 victory over the Hartford Hawks.

The Seawolves have gone 9-1 in home games. Stony Brook is seventh in the America East with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tykei Greene averaging 4.9.

The Catamounts are 5-0 in America East play. Vermont averages 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Catamounts won the last matchup 98-65 on Jan. 13. Finn Sullivan scored 19 points to help lead the Catamounts to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 13.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Seawolves. Anthony Roberts is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Isaiah Powell is averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ryan Davis is averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

