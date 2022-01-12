Stony Brook visits Vermont after Shungu’s 29-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-5, 1-0 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (8-4, 1-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Ben Shungu scored 29 points in Vermont’s 82-68 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Catamounts have gone 5-0 in home games. Vermont scores 66.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Seawolves are 1-0 in America East play. Stony Brook ranks fourth in the America East shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Powell is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ryan Davis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Anthony Roberts is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Seawolves: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

