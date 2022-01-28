Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stormo scores 20 to lead Siena past Niagara 60-56

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 9:51 pm
< a min read
      

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jackson Stormo had 20 points as Siena edged past Niagara 60-56 on Friday night.

Colby Rogers had 11 points for Siena (7-8, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jared Billups added eight rebounds. Anthony Gaines had six rebounds.

Sam Iorio had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Purple Eagles (8-11, 3-7). Noah Thomasson added 15 points and six rebounds. Jordan Cintron had 13 points.

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol