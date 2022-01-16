Sunday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Breon Borders.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad. Signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Waived RW Karson Kuhlman.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris and LW Mike Hardman to the taxi squad. Reassigned LW Lukas Reichel and D Ian Mitchell to Rockford (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G J-F Berube to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Cs Rhett Gardner and Riley Damiani to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Taro Hirose, D Luke witkowski and G Calvin Pickard to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones and RW Kyle Rau to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned RW Anthony Greco to Hartford (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUKS — Reassigned G Michael DiPietro to the taxi squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Damion Lowe through 2023 with a club option for 2024.

