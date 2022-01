HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted F Kyle Rau to the active roster from the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Cole Reinhardt from Belleville (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned F Mark Kastelic and D Lassi Thomson to the taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to Abbotsford (AHL).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.