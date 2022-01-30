Trending:
Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 10:30 pm
FOOTBALL
National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Announced the hiring of Dave Ziegler as general manager.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled F Steven Fogarty from the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Spencer Knight from Charlotte (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassinged D Chase Priskie to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted F Kyle Rau to the active roster from the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Cole Reinhardt from Belleville (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned F Mark Kastelic and D Lassi Thomson to the taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Brayden McNabb and G Logan Thompson to three-year contract extensions and F Michael Amadio to a two-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Stockton D Juuso Valimaki three games for physical abuse of an official during Saturday’s game vs. Ontario.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Ezequiel Barco to Club Atletico River Plate (Argentina) for the 2022 season.

Sports News

