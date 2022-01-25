Trending:
Swain scores 37 to carry Yale past Columbia 83-72

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 10:03 pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain scored a career-high 37 points with six 3-pointers as Yale topped Columbia 83-72 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Gabbidon had 20 points for Yale (9-9, 3-1 Ivy League). Matt Knowling added eight rebounds.

Ike Nweke had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (4-13, 1-4). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 16 points and Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

