Sydney Classic Results

Saturday

At Sydney Olympic Park

Sydney

Purse: $521,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Sydney Tennis Classic at Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Aslan Karatsev (1), Russia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Paula Badosa (5), Spain, def. Barbora Krejcikova (3), Czech Republic, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (3), Australia, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.

