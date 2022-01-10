Sydney Internation Results

Tuesday

AT Sydney Olympic Park

Sydney

Purse: $521,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Tennis Sydney AT Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (0).

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-7.

