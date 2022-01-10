Sydney Internation Results

Tuesday
AT Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
Purse: $521,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Tennis Sydney AT Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (0).
Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4).
Denis Kudla, United States, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-7.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments