Syracuse 77, Pittsburgh 61

PITTSBURGH (6-10)

Gueye 5-12 3-4 14, Hugley 1-6 6-8 8, Burton 5-10 2-2 14, Odukale 4-9 4-8 14, Jeffress 0-5 3-4 3, Ezeakudo 0-1 0-0 0, Santos 2-3 0-0 6, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Payton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-47 18-26 61.

SYRACUSE (8-8)

J.Boeheim 6-9 5-6 18, Swider 4-10 2-2 10, Edwards 4-7 4-10 12, B.Boeheim 7-13 5-6 24, Girard 2-6 4-5 8, Torrence 2-3 1-2 5, Anselem 0-1 0-0 0, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 21-31 77.

Halftime_Syracuse 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 7-22 (Santos 2-3, Odukale 2-4, Burton 2-6, Gueye 1-4, Ezeakudo 0-1, Jeffress 0-4), Syracuse 6-17 (B.Boeheim 5-8, J.Boeheim 1-2, Girard 0-3, Swider 0-4). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 25 (Gueye 10), Syracuse 25 (Edwards 8). Assists_Pittsburgh 10 (Gueye 4), Syracuse 13 (J.Boeheim, Swider, B.Boeheim 3). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 19, Syracuse 20. A_15,214 (35,446).

