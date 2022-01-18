Syracuse 91, Clemson 78

CLEMSON (10-8)

Hall 9-13 1-3 19, Tyson 2-8 3-4 7, Collins 7-12 4-4 18, Dawes 2-7 0-0 6, Hemenway 1-3 0-0 3, Honor 3-7 0-0 8, Hunter 4-8 0-0 11, Bohannon 2-3 0-0 4, Schieffelin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-63 8-11 78.

SYRACUSE (9-9)

J.Boeheim 6-11 1-2 13, Swider 2-7 2-2 7, Edwards 4-6 7-10 15, B.Boeheim 9-19 3-4 25, Girard 6-9 7-7 23, Torrence 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Anselem 1-1 0-1 2, Sidibe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 20-26 91.

Halftime_Syracuse 40-39. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 8-27 (Hunter 3-7, Honor 2-5, Dawes 2-7, Hemenway 1-3, Collins 0-2, Tyson 0-3), Syracuse 9-22 (Girard 4-5, B.Boeheim 4-9, Swider 1-5, Torrence 0-1, J.Boeheim 0-2). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_Clemson 22 (Hall 11), Syracuse 37 (Edwards 11). Assists_Clemson 22 (Dawes, Honor 5), Syracuse 13 (Girard 5). Total Fouls_Clemson 21, Syracuse 13.

