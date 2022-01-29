Syracuse 94, Wake Forest 72

WAKE FOREST (17-5)

Mucius 2-8 0-0 6, Walton 3-4 2-3 8, A.Williams 3-10 2-2 8, Williamson 10-16 2-2 27, LaRavia 2-7 1-2 5, Monsanto 4-6 0-0 12, Sy 0-1 0-0 0, Whitt 0-0 0-0 0, Hildreth 1-1 0-1 2, Marsh 1-1 0-0 2, McCray 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 7-10 72.

SYRACUSE (10-11)

J.Boeheim 2-5 2-3 6, Swider 8-11 0-0 18, Edwards 5-8 2-2 12, B.Boeheim 12-21 0-0 30, Girard 4-11 4-4 13, Anselem 2-2 3-5 7, B.Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Torrence 1-1 0-0 2, Casey 1-1 0-0 2, Cordes 1-1 0-0 3, Giancola 0-0 0-0 0, LaValle 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 36-63 12-17 94.

Halftime_Wake Forest 42-39. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 11-27 (Williamson 5-8, Monsanto 4-6, Mucius 2-8, LaRavia 0-1, McCray 0-1, A.Williams 0-3), Syracuse 10-19 (B.Boeheim 6-11, Swider 2-2, Cordes 1-1, Girard 1-3, J.Boeheim 0-2). Rebounds_Wake Forest 26 (A.Williams 7), Syracuse 29 (Anselem 6). Assists_Wake Forest 16 (LaRavia 5), Syracuse 18 (B.Boeheim 7). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 17, Syracuse 15. A_23,194 (35,446).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.