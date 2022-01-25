Syracuse plays Pittsburgh on 4-game road slide

Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-12, 2-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will look to end its four-game road slide when the Orange take on Pittsburgh.

The Panthers are 7-7 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Orange are 3-5 in ACC play. Syracuse is second in the ACC with 15.1 assists per game led by Joseph Girard III averaging 4.3.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Orange won 77-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 24 points, and Femi Odukale led the Panthers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odukale is averaging 11.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. John Hugley is averaging 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Boeheim is averaging 18.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Orange. Cole Swider is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

