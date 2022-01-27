Tarleton St. 62, Lamar 57

TARLETON ST. (9-13)

Hicks 5-10 3-6 15, Bogues 4-7 0-0 8, Gipson 6-13 2-3 18, McDavid 4-9 0-0 11, Small 3-14 2-3 8, Hopkins 0-1 2-2 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 9-14 62.

LAMAR (2-20)

Reyes 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 5-12 1-2 11, Harrison 3-12 3-5 10, Roberts 4-13 2-3 13, McClure 6-12 0-0 14, Jefferson 2-5 0-0 5, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0, Ledet 1-6 1-2 4. Totals 21-61 7-12 57.

Halftime_Tarleton St. 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 9-27 (Gipson 4-5, McDavid 3-8, Hicks 2-4, Hopkins 0-1, Bogues 0-2, Small 0-7), Lamar 8-28 (Roberts 3-7, McClure 2-5, Jefferson 1-3, Ledet 1-6, Harrison 1-7). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 30 (Bogues, Small 7), Lamar 40 (Smith 12). Assists_Tarleton St. 15 (Hicks, Bogues, Small 4), Lamar 10 (Harrison 6). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 12, Lamar 13. A_2,116 (10,080).

