Tarleton St. 75, Sam Houston St. 64

SAM HOUSTON ST. (7-9)

Ikpe 2-4 0-3 4, Lampley 6-10 2-2 15, Powers 3-7 0-0 8, Ray 5-8 1-2 13, Flagg 4-16 10-12 18, Nicholas 2-7 1-2 6, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Scroggins 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 14-21 64.

TARLETON ST. (7-9)

Hicks 4-7 4-4 12, Bogues 3-6 0-0 6, Gipson 8-13 0-0 18, McDavid 3-10 0-0 9, Small 11-14 2-3 28, Hopkins 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 30-51 6-9 75.

Halftime_Tarleton St. 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 6-19 (Ray 2-3, Powers 2-6, Nicholas 1-3, Lampley 1-4, Cook 0-1, Flagg 0-2), Tarleton St. 9-20 (Small 4-5, McDavid 3-8, Gipson 2-4, Bogues 0-1, Hicks 0-2). Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 29 (Flagg 9), Tarleton St. 25 (Hicks 9). Assists_Sam Houston St. 11 (Ikpe, Ray 3), Tarleton St. 17 (Gipson 6). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 14, Tarleton St. 20. A_1,627 (2,400).

