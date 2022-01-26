Tarleton State takes on Lamar following Gipson’s 23-point game

Tarleton State Texans (8-13, 3-5 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-19, 0-8 WAC)

Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -7; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Lamar Cardinals after Montre’ Gipson scored 23 points in Tarleton State’s 76-68 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Lamar is 1-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Texans are 3-5 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State allows 66.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Cardinals and Texans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Roberts is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.7 points. Lincoln Smith is averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Gipson is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 52.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

