Tass leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Pepperdine after 27-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (6-16, 0-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-4, 4-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -20.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts the Pepperdine Waves after Matthias Tass scored 27 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 72-70 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels have gone 10-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks seventh in the WCC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tass averaging 2.5.

The Waves have gone 0-7 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine allows 75.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Gaels won 77-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Logan Johnson led the Gaels with 20 points, and Jan Zidek led the Waves with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Kuhse is averaging 10.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Tass is averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 58.3% over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 8.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Waves. Zidek is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

