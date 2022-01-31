Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville against Austin Peay after 25-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-14, 1-7 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (6-11, 2-5 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -3; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 25 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 85-77 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Governors have gone 2-3 in home games. Austin Peay ranks fifth in the OVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Carlos Paez averaging 3.4.

The Cougars are 1-7 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hutchins-Everett is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Governors. Tariq Silver is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Taylor is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Deejuan Pruitt is averaging 11.6 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

