Sports News

Tchoukuiegno carries New Hampshire over Maine 73-61

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 9:36 pm
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had a career-high 23 points as New Hampshire beat Maine 73-61 on Wednesday night.

Tchoukuiegno hit 8 of 10 shots.

Jayden Martinez had 17 points for New Hampshire (8-7, 3-3 America East Conference). Marco Foster added 14 points and Nick Guadarrama had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sam Ihekwoaba had 13 points for the Black Bears (4-14, 1-6). Vukasin Masic added 12 points and Kristians Feierbergs had 10 points.

