TCU 51, Texas Tech 50

TEXAS TECH (9-8)

Gerlich 2-6 1-4 5, Thomas 4-10 2-2 10, Faye 9-19 0-0 18, Gray 4-19 0-0 8, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Tofaeono 1-3 0-0 2, McKinney 2-6 2-2 7, Ukkonen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-64 5-8 50

TCU (6-8)

Adika 6-12 2-2 16, Berry 2-6 0-0 4, Yummy Morris 4-8 0-0 8, Heard 4-18 1-2 10, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Patricia Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Mokwuah 0-0 0-0 0, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 2-4 3-3 8, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 6-7 51

Texas Tech 8 16 14 12 — 50 TCU 10 12 16 13 — 51

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 1-7 (Gerlich 0-2, Gray 0-3, McKinney 1-2), TCU 5-16 (Adika 2-5, Berry 0-2, Heard 1-4, Jackson 1-2, Holmes 1-3). Assists_Texas Tech 17 (Gray 6), TCU 15 (Berry 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas Tech 38 (Thomas 4-11), TCU 34 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 12, TCU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,944.

