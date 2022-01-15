TCU 59, Oklahoma 58, OT

OKLAHOMA (12-4)

T.Groves 3-10 0-0 6, Hill 4-6 4-4 12, Gibson 3-10 0-0 9, Goldwire 6-10 0-0 12, Harkless 4-13 1-1 11, Cortes 2-5 0-0 4, J.Groves 2-4 0-0 4, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Mawein 0-1 0-0 0, Noland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 5-5 58.

TCU (11-2)

Miller 4-8 0-2 8, O’Bannon 4-9 2-3 11, Lampkin 2-4 0-0 4, Baugh 1-6 0-1 3, Miles 3-12 0-1 6, Peavy 5-8 1-2 11, Farabello 2-4 2-2 8, Cork 2-3 0-0 4, Coles 2-3 0-0 4, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 5-11 59.

Halftime_Oklahoma 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 5-22 (Gibson 3-10, Harkless 2-4, Cortes 0-1, Goldwire 0-2, J.Groves 0-2, T.Groves 0-3), TCU 4-16 (Farabello 2-4, Baugh 1-3, O’Bannon 1-6, Miles 0-3). Rebounds_Oklahoma 34 (Hill 14), TCU 36 (Miller, Peavy 6). Assists_Oklahoma 12 (Harkless, Cortes 3), TCU 14 (Peavy 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 16, TCU 14.

