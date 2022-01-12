TCU 60, Kansas St. 57

TCU (10-2)

Miller 4-5 0-2 8, O’Bannon 1-5 2-6 5, Lampkin 3-8 3-4 9, Baugh 4-9 1-2 12, Miles 6-16 6-7 19, Peavy 2-4 0-0 4, Farabello 1-6 0-2 3, Coles 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Cork 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 12-23 60.

KANSAS ST. (8-6)

Bradford 2-5 2-8 6, Miguel 2-6 2-2 6, Nowell 7-12 0-1 18, Pack 4-14 0-0 10, Smith 3-11 4-7 10, Ezeagu 1-1 3-4 5, Massoud 1-2 0-0 2, Kasubke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 11-22 57.

Halftime_TCU 26-25. 3-Point Goals_TCU 6-21 (Baugh 3-4, O’Bannon 1-4, Farabello 1-6, Miles 1-6, Coles 0-1), Kansas St. 6-20 (Nowell 4-7, Pack 2-7, Massoud 0-1, Smith 0-5). Rebounds_TCU 39 (Miller 10), Kansas St. 26 (Smith 9). Assists_TCU 14 (Miles 6), Kansas St. 8 (Nowell 4). Total Fouls_TCU 18, Kansas St. 15. A_5,623 (12,528).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.