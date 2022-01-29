TCU 77, No. 19 LSU 68

LSU (16-5)

Days 5-14 3-4 14, Eason 7-12 2-3 16, Reid 2-7 2-2 6, Gaines 4-10 5-6 14, Murray 4-13 0-0 10, Wilkinson 2-3 0-0 6, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Pinson 0-3 2-2 2, Fudge 0-0 0-0 0, O’Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 14-17 68.

TCU (14-4)

E.Miller 3-7 1-2 7, O’Bannon 6-9 4-4 19, Lampkin 1-2 1-2 3, Baugh 6-12 2-4 14, Miles 6-14 7-9 19, Peavy 3-5 1-2 7, Farabello 2-4 0-0 6, Cork 0-1 0-0 0, Coles 0-1 2-2 2, Doumbia 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 27-55 18-27 77.

Halftime_TCU 38-29. 3-Point Goals_LSU 6-19 (Wilkinson 2-2, Murray 2-4, Days 1-3, Gaines 1-3, Williams 0-1, Eason 0-2, Pinson 0-2, Reid 0-2), TCU 5-18 (O’Bannon 3-4, Farabello 2-4, Coles 0-1, E.Miller 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Miles 0-3, Baugh 0-4). Rebounds_LSU 34 (Days 12), TCU 35 (Miles 8). Assists_LSU 15 (Gaines 6), TCU 14 (Miles 6). Total Fouls_LSU 22, TCU 16.

