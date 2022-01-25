Temple 61, Cincinnati 58

CINCINNATI (14-5)

Ado 2-3 1-2 5, Adams-Woods 3-10 2-2 9, Davenport 3-14 1-2 9, DeJulius 4-15 5-6 15, Newman 4-9 1-2 9, Saunders 0-3 1-4 1, Koval 0-4 0-0 0, Madsen 3-6 0-0 8, Oguama 1-4 0-0 2, Lakhin 0-0 0-0 0, Hensley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-68 11-18 58.

TEMPLE (11-6)

Jourdain 2-9 6-9 10, Parks 2-4 0-1 4, Dunn 5-15 7-9 18, White 3-7 2-4 8, Williams 5-9 4-6 15, Hicks 1-6 0-1 3, Strickland 1-4 1-2 3, Tolbert 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 20-32 61.

Halftime_Cincinnati 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 7-33 (Madsen 2-5, DeJulius 2-6, Davenport 2-10, Adams-Woods 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Koval 0-3, Newman 0-3), Temple 3-14 (Williams 1-2, Hicks 1-4, Dunn 1-5, White 0-1, Jourdain 0-2). Fouled Out_Davenport. Rebounds_Cincinnati 37 (Newman 9), Temple 47 (Strickland 10). Assists_Cincinnati 9 (Saunders 3), Temple 8 (Williams, Hicks 2). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 25, Temple 18.

