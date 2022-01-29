Temple faces SMU on 4-game win streak

Temple Owls (11-6, 4-2 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (15-4, 6-1 AAC)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -10; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Temple is looking to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Owls take on SMU.

The Mustangs have gone 10-0 at home. SMU leads the AAC with 76.4 points and is shooting 45.4%.

The Owls have gone 4-2 against AAC opponents. Temple is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mustangs and Owls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Marcus Weathers is shooting 55.7% and averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Zach Hicks averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Damian Dunn is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

