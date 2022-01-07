Tennessee St. looks to end streak vs Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (6-10, 1-2) vs. Tennessee State (5-8, 0-1)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri looks to extend Tennessee State’s conference losing streak to five games. Tennessee State’s last OVC win came against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 91-86 on Feb. 18, 2021. Southeast Missouri came up short in a 102-62 game at Belmont in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Eric Reed Jr. and Phillip Russell have led the Redhawks. Reed has averaged 16.5 points while P. Russell has put up 14.1 points per game. The Tigers have been led by seniors Kassim Nicholson and Carlos Marshall Jr.. Nicholson has averaged 10.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while Marshall has put up 12.8 points per game.EFFICIENT ERIC: Reed has connected on 40.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 17 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 6-3 when scoring at least 68.

COLD SPELL: Southeast Missouri has lost its last six road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 88.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Southeast Missouri and Tennessee State are ranked at the top of the OVC in terms of getting to the foul line. The Redhawks are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 19.8 free throws while the Tigers are ranked first and have attempted 20.9 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.