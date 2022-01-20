Trending:
Tennessee Tech 94, SIU-Edwardsville 76

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-10)

Doss 6-11 5-5 18, Pruitt 6-11 4-5 17, L.Wright 2-4 2-2 6, S.Wright 2-7 0-1 4, Taylor 6-15 3-3 17, Carter 1-1 2-2 5, Kurtas 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 4-9 0-0 9, Butler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 16-18 76.

TENNESSEE TECH (5-12)

Diarra 3-8 0-0 8, Ramsey 2-5 4-5 8, White 8-13 3-5 23, Davidson 3-9 2-2 10, Pettway 4-4 0-0 8, Clay 7-12 3-3 20, Goldman 2-7 0-0 6, Sylla 3-5 2-2 8, Harvell 1-2 0-0 3, Quest 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 14-17 94.

Halftime_Tennessee Tech 50-36. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 6-21 (Taylor 2-7, Carter 1-1, Pruitt 1-2, Doss 1-3, Williams 1-5, Butler 0-1, S.Wright 0-2), Tennessee Tech 14-25 (White 4-6, Clay 3-5, Diarra 2-3, Davidson 2-4, Goldman 2-6, Harvell 1-1). Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 32 (Pruitt 16), Tennessee Tech 29 (Ramsey 7). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 17 (S.Wright, Carter 5), Tennessee Tech 27 (Davidson 8). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 18, Tennessee Tech 17. A_1,644 (9,280).

