Tennessee Tech hosts Murray State after Williams’ 21-point outing

Murray State Racers (18-2, 8-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-13, 2-3 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after K.J. Williams scored 21 points in Murray State’s 79-53 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 on their home court. Tennessee Tech is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Racers are 8-0 against conference opponents. Murray State ranks third in the OVC with 16.0 assists per game led by Justice Hill averaging 4.6.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last meeting 79-53 on Jan. 25. Williams scored 21 points to help lead the Racers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is shooting 34.2% and averaging 11.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Tevin Brown is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Williams is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

