Texas 73, TCU 50

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022
TEXAS (14-5)

Allen 6-13 4-4 16, Bishop 1-7 1-4 3, Mitchell 3-8 1-3 7, Carr 4-8 0-0 11, Ramey 6-13 0-0 14, Cunningham 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 4-9 1-1 12, Askew 3-4 0-0 6, Disu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 7-12 73.

TCU (13-4)

Miller 5-9 2-3 13, O’Bannon 1-5 0-0 2, Lampkin 3-6 2-2 8, Baugh 2-5 1-4 5, Miles 4-11 5-7 14, Peavy 2-8 2-5 6, Farabello 0-4 0-0 0, Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Coles 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 12-21 50.

Halftime_Texas 43-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas 8-18 (Carr 3-5, Jones 3-6, Ramey 2-5, Mitchell 0-2), TCU 2-16 (Miller 1-3, Miles 1-4, Baugh 0-2, O’Bannon 0-2, Peavy 0-2, Farabello 0-3). Rebounds_Texas 40 (Bishop 9), TCU 24 (Lampkin 9). Assists_Texas 21 (Mitchell 5), TCU 10 (Baugh 5). Total Fouls_Texas 19, TCU 11.

