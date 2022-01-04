Texas A&M 81, Georgia 79

TEXAS A&M (11-2)

Coleman 8-11 7-10 23, Henderson 1-2 0-0 2, Gordon 3-6 0-0 7, Radford 3-6 2-2 8, Williams 7-12 0-0 18, Jackson 3-8 0-0 8, Cash 1-2 0-0 2, W.Taylor 3-10 1-2 10, Diarra 1-3 0-0 3, Obaseki 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 10-14 81.

GEORGIA (5-8)

Bridges 5-8 2-2 12, Baumann 7-14 0-0 19, Cook 2-5 2-2 6, Etter 3-8 0-0 7, Oquendo 9-12 3-4 21, Abdur-Rahim 1-6 6-7 9, Wright 2-3 1-1 5, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 14-16 79.

Halftime_Texas A&M 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 11-23 (Williams 4-7, W.Taylor 3-6, Jackson 2-4, Diarra 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Radford 0-1), Georgia 7-20 (Baumann 5-10, Etter 1-2, Abdur-Rahim 1-4, Cook 0-1, Wright 0-1, Oquendo 0-2). Rebounds_Texas A&M 30 (Coleman, Cash 7), Georgia 27 (Bridges 7). Assists_Texas A&M 14 (Williams 5), Georgia 15 (Cook 6). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 15, Georgia 9.

