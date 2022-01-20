Texas A&M-CC 60, McNeese St. 56

MCNEESE ST. (7-12)
Taylor 3-6 0-0 6, Lewis 0-6 0-0 0, Massie 3-9 2-3 8, Scott 4-11 1-1 13, Shumate 9-15 1-1 19, Francois 1-7 0-0 3, Warren 2-7 2-2 7, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, English 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 6-7 56.
TEXAS A&M-CC (15-4)
Keys 6-13 0-1 12, Mushila 7-13 3-4 18, Fryer 2-7 1-2 6, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Tennyson 4-9 0-0 9, Smith 1-2 2-2 5, Murdix 0-3 1-2 1, Faramade 1-4 0-2 2, Brinson 1-3 1-2 3, Nickelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 8-15 60.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 28-26. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 6-17 (Scott 4-6, Warren 1-2, Francois 1-6, English 0-1, Massie 0-2), Texas A&M-CC 4-15 (Smith 1-1, Mushila 1-2, Fryer 1-5, Tennyson 1-5, Brinson 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds_McNeese St. 31 (Lewis, Shumate 6), Texas A&M-CC 41 (Mushila 17). Assists_McNeese St. 13 (Lewis 4), Texas A&M-CC 15 (Murdix 4). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 16, Texas A&M-CC 12. A_1,023 (10,000).
