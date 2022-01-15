Texas A&M-CC 80, Incarnate Word 64

INCARNATE WORD (4-14)

Ezedinma 1-5 0-0 3, Griscti 2-8 0-0 5, Glasper 8-16 6-6 28, Lutz 2-10 4-6 9, Morgan 0-2 1-2 1, Swaby 2-4 1-2 7, Yoder 0-3 3-4 3, Hughes 2-6 4-4 8. Totals 17-54 19-24 64.

TEXAS A&M-CC (14-4)

Keys 3-4 0-0 6, Mushila 4-7 5-6 13, Fryer 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-5 2-2 5, Tennyson 7-9 2-2 20, Smith 1-7 0-0 3, Faramade 1-1 2-2 4, Murdix 3-5 6-7 12, Brinson 2-6 0-0 4, Roberts 2-6 0-0 5, Nickelson 1-2 0-0 2, White 1-1 0-0 3, Ray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 17-19 80.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 11-33 (Glasper 6-11, Swaby 2-2, Ezedinma 1-4, Griscti 1-7, Lutz 1-7, Hughes 0-1, Morgan 0-1), Texas A&M-CC 9-23 (Tennyson 4-5, White 1-1, Fryer 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Roberts 1-4, Smith 1-5, Brinson 0-1, Nickelson 0-1, Mushila 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 28 (Lutz 6), Texas A&M-CC 37 (Keys, Mushila 8). Assists_Incarnate Word 13 (Lutz, Swaby 3), Texas A&M-CC 18 (Murdix 5). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 21, Texas A&M-CC 25. A_1,007 (10,000).

